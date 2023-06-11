Indictment “Ridiculous And Baseless”: Donald Trump

Washington: Former President Donald Trump called his historic federal indictment “ridiculous and baseless”.

Trump made the comment on Saturday during his first public appearance since the charges were unsealed, painting the 37 felony counts as an attack on his supporters as he tried to turn dire legal peril to political advantage and project a sense of normalcy.

Speaking at Republican state conventions in Georgia and North Carolina, Trump cast his indictment by the Department of Justice as an attempt to damage his chances of returning to the White House as he campaigns for a second term.

Trump also said the indictment amounted to ‘election interference’ by the ‘corrupt’ FBI and the justice department. He denied any wrongdoing. The whole issue came to light after an audio clip on June 1 revealed that he kept classified documents even after leaving the White House. The clip was of a conversation the former president had with his aides at a golf club at his estate in Mar a Lago.

On June 9, Trump’s attorney Jim Trusty confirmed that he had been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents. This would be the first time a former President is facing federal criminal charges. Trump is also seeking a second term in 2024 and is a frontrunner among nominees for the Republican Party.

Speaking at the first Republican Party convention in Georgia, Trump said, “They’re cheating, they’re crooked, they’re corrupt – these criminals cannot be rewarded, they must be defeated, BBC reported.” Trump also called the indictment a ‘joke’ and a ‘travesty of justice’.

On June 10, it was further revealed that Trump had stored files with information including information on defence capabilities and nuclear programmes in the ballroom, in a bathroom, shower and in Trump’s bedroom. “I will never yield, I will never be deterred,” Trump said and thanked a ‘record crowd’ and ‘patriots’