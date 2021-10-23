IndiaSkills 2021 Regional Competition: Odisha Tops Medal Tally

New Delhi: As many as 98 candidates from 8 States/Union territory were declared winners of IndiaSkills 2021Regional Competition – East and Odisha ranked first in both Gold and Silver medal tally.

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan today felicitated the winners of IndiaSkills 2021 Regional Competition – East at Bapu Sabhaghar, Patna and awarded each of them a cash prize of Rs 21,000 along with a gold medal. The first runners up were given Rs 11,000 and a silver medal.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha, Tripura, and West Bengal participated in the Eastern competition. The winners of Regionals will compete at the Nationals scheduled in December 2021, and the best will enter WorldSkills Competition to be held in Shanghai, China in October 2022.

The Regional (East) finale was also graced by Shri Jibesh Kumar, Minister of Labour Resources & Information Technology Department, Government of Bihar; Shri Nitin Navin, Minister of Road Construction Department, Government of Bihar; Shri Atul Tiwari, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India; Smt. Vandana Kini, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Bihar, and Sushri Ranjita, Labour Commissioner, Government of Bihar. Shri Jaikant Singh, Senior Head – National Skill Development Corporation and Shri TN Singh, Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Patna were present at the ceremony.

Shri Phagu Chauhan expressed his happiness by seeing the enthusiasm and high spirit of the participants. He was a delighted to witness the skills showcased by the participants in the past three days. He said that IndiaSkills is not only a competition but a platform, which enables showing Indias capabilities to the world. He added that he is looking forward to the skills performance of the winners at the National Competition and WorldSkills as well. He congratulated all the participants and wish the winners luck for the National Competition.

Applauding the winners achievements, Shri Jibesh Kumar said that this Regional Competition will help select the best performers for national and international levels. He further said that the Regional Competition provides a platform to the youth for skilling, learning and gaining experience. With the strength and power of skilled youth in the country, we can become the ‘Skill Capital of the World’, he added. The more we skill the youth, motivate them to adopt new skills, the more we will be able to expand India’s skill ecosystem.

Shri Nitin Navin said that In the IndiaSkills Competition, skilled youth from different states and union territories compete in their respective trades. He appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and National Skill Development Corporation. These efforts are crucial in consistently identifying the potential and polishing the young talents of our country, he added. He assured that the Bihar government will continue to promote the youth.

More than 240 candidates competed in 42 skills, including cooking, restaurant service, confectionery/pastry cook, beauty therapy, hairdressing, mechanical engineering design (CAD), web design, electronics, IT software solutions, graphic design technology, mobile robotics, among others, from October 20 to 23.

The next Regional Competition will be held in Gandhinagar (West) followed by Chandigarh (North), and Visakhapatnam (South). The IndiaSkills National Competition will be conducted in December 2021 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Winners of the IndiaSkills National Competition will undergo training to represent India at WorldSkills Shanghai in October 2022.

Witnessing over 250,000 registrations, IndiaSkills 2021 began with district and state-level competitions in August-September. This year, IndiaSkills Regionals will bring together 1,500 participants from 30 states/union territories across 5 regions. Candidates get multi-level industry training through boot camps and programs such as project-based training, industry and corporate training, exposure visits to industries, mind coaching, and personality development. NSDC, through Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and partner institutions, trains the candidates not only for the competition but for future endeavors, making them job ready.

WorldSkills, the gold standard for skill excellence, is a biennial event that records participation from over 80 nations. Skilled and talented youth from across the world compete on the international platform in multiple trades. In the previous edition of WorldSkills held in Kazan, Russia in 2019, India ranked 13 of 63 countries that participated in the global event. More than 1,350 candidates participated in 56 skills, and team India gave its best-ever performance by winning four medals (one gold, one silver, two bronze medals) along with 15 Medallions of Excellence.

Below is the state wise medal tally.