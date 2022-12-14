India’s WPI Inflation Declines To 21-Month Low Of 5.85 % In November

New Delhi: India’s wholesale price index-based inflation declined to a 21-month low of 5.85 per cent in November.

This is for the second time that the WPI remained below the double-digit mark. It was in October that it slipped into single digits for the first time in 18 months.

“Decline in rate of inflation in November, 2022 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of food articles, basic metals, textiles, chemicals & chemical products and paper & paper products as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,” stated the release.

Food articles inflation rose to 2.17 per cent from 8.33 per cent in October. For the primary articles segment, the inflation rate stood at 5.52 per cent as against 11.04 per cent in the preceding month.

In the ‘Fuel and power’ basket, inflation was 17.35 per cent, while in manufactured products, it was 3.59 per cent in November. Fuel and power inflation eased to 17.35 per cent from 23.17 per cent in October.

Inflation for manufactured products came in at 3.59 per cent in November.

India’s retail inflation had in October 2022 eased to a three-month low of 6.77 per cent. In September, the inflation had accelerated to a five-month high of 7.41 per cent. Before that, the retail inflation had stood at 7.04 per cent in May, 7.01 per cent in June, 6.71 per cent in July, and 7 per cent in August.