India’s Wholesale Price Inflation Eases To 8.39% In October

New Delhi: The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 8.39% (Provisional) for the month of October, 2022.

“Decline in the rate of inflation in October, 2022 is primarily contributed by fall in the price of mineral oils, basic metals, fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment; textiles; other non-metallic mineral products; minerals etc,” the ministry said in its release.

This is the first time since March 2021 that WPI has slipped to a single digit. In September 2022, it was recorded at 10.7 percent while in October 2021, it was at 13.8 percent.

The index numbers and inflation rate for the last three months of all commodities and WPI components are given below: