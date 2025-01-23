India’s electorate has grown to a record 99.1 crore, reflecting a youthful and gender-balanced voter base, according to the latest data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of National Voters’ Day.



Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar highlighted that the surge in voter numbers showcases India’s deepening democratic participation, with a notable increase in young and first-time voters. Women’s participation has also seen a significant rise, contributing to a more gender-inclusive electoral process.



The EC reiterated its commitment to ensuring free, fair, and accessible elections, urging citizens to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming electoral cycles. Various awareness campaigns and initiatives are planned to encourage greater voter engagement, especially among urban and youth demographics.



With the 2024 General Elections concluding and state elections ahead, India’s nearly 1-billion-strong electorate is set to play a crucial role in shaping the nation’s future.