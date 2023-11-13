India’s Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji and Sri Lanka’s Aravind D’Silva enter ICC’s Hall of Fame

New Delhi: Three cricketing greats and standout performers in the history of the game – legendary opener Virender Sehwag, former Indian Women Test skipper Diana Edulji and Sri Lanka’s iconic star Aravinda de Silva are the latest inductees to be added to the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the name of the three legends of cricket as the latest inductees of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.