India’s Vaccine Tally Crosses 88.3 Million Dose

New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 88.3 million on Wednesday.

A total of 88,372,277 vaccine doses have been given, including 8,965,839 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 5,404,837 who have taken the second. Among the frontline workers to have been vaccinated, 9,740,281 have got their first dose while 4,335,473 have got their second dose as well.

In the 45-59-year age group, 22,642,318 have had their first dose while 447,060 have been administered their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 35,778,684 people have had their first dose and 1,057,785 have got their second dose as well.

On Wednesday alone, by 8 pm, 1,314,623 vaccine doses had been given across the country out of which, 1,204,551 beneficiaries took their first dose while 110,072 received their second dose, as per the provisional report.

The country recorded over 100,000 fresh cases on a single day for a third time with 126,789 cases detected in the last 24 hours, as per the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s dashboard on Thursday morning.