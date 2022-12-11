India’s updated squad for Bangladesh Tests; Rohit Sharma Ruled Out, KL Rahul To Lead

The BCCI has issued an update on Rohit Sharma and other key India players ahead of their two-Test series against Bangladesh.

India skipper Rohit Sharma missed the third and final ODI against Bangladesh with a finger injury sustained in the second match.

After a special consultation in Mumbai, it has been decided appropriate management of the injury is necessary forcing him out of the first Test against Bangladesh, which begins on 14 December.

BCCI’s medical team will take a call on his availability for the second Test at a later date.

Rohit Sharma scored a splendid half-century as India took on Netherlands in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

KL Rahul will lead the squad in his absence while uncapped batter Abhimanyu Easwaran will replace him in the squad. 27-year-old Easwaran has played 78 first-class matches so far, scoring 5576 runs at 45.33.

Two other names missing from India’s squad are Mohammad Shami (shoulder injury) and Ravindra Jadeja (knee injury). Both players have failed to recover in time and have been ruled out of both Tests.

Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar have been named as replacements for these players. India have also drafted fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat in the 17-man squad.

India’s updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat