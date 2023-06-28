India’s tour of Ireland for 3-match T20Is series; check date, time & venue

In a year when the ODI World Cup is taking place, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally announced the highly anticipated schedule for the tournament, which is set to be held in India in October. In light of this exciting news, Cricket Ireland has confirmed that the Indian cricket team will be making a stop in their country before the big event for a thrilling T20I series.

It has been confirmed by Cricket Ireland that India will play a three-match T20I series against Ireland later this year.

Details of the series were finalised on Tuesday 27 June, with India set to return to Ireland after their entertaining tour of the country back in 2022.

All three matches will be held at Malahide, on the outskirts of Dublin, between August 18 and 23.

The series comes immediately after the conclusion of India’s all-format tour of West Indies in July and August.

“We’re delighted to welcome India Men back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months,” Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland said in a statement.

“We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion.

“Our sincere thanks to the BCCI, first, for their continued inclusion of Ireland in the Indian team’s busy itinerary and also for working with us to ensure as fan-friendly a schedule a possible – having matches on a Friday and Sunday will hopefully maximise availability of fans.”

Ireland v India T20I Series Fixtures

18 August: Ireland Men v India Men – 1st T20I (Malahide; start time 3pm)

20 August: Ireland Men v India Men – 2nd T20I (Malahide; start time 3pm)

23 August: Ireland Men v India Men – 3rd T20I (Malahide; start time 3pm)