India’s Top-Order Fights to Salvage Opening Test Against

Bengaluru: In a dramatic turnaround, India’s top-order batsmen showcased resilience on the third day of the opening Test against New Zealand. After a dismal first innings where India was bowled out for a mere 46 runs, the hosts fought back valiantly in their second innings.

Skipper Rohit Sharma set the tone with a solid 52, forming a crucial 72-run opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who contributed 35 runs. However, it was the partnership between Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan that truly anchored India’s fightback. Both batsmen scored combative half-centuries, with Kohli making 70 and Sarfaraz remaining unbeaten on 70 at stumps.

New Zealand, who had posted a formidable 402 in their first innings thanks to Rachin Ravindra’s majestic 134 and Devon Conway’s 91, found themselves on the back foot as India ended the day at 231 for three, trailing by 125 runs. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, dismissing both Indian openers and finishing the day with figures of 2 for 70.

The match now hangs in the balance, with India’s middle and lower order needing to step up on the fourth day to bridge the deficit and set a challenging target for the visitors. The resilience shown by the top-order has given the hosts a fighting chance to salvage the Test and set the stage for an exciting finish.

Brief Scores:

India: 46 all out and 231 for 3 in 49 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 70*, Virat Kohli 70, Rohit Sharma 52; Ajaz Patel 2/70)

New Zealand: 402 in 91.3 overs (Rachin Ravindra 134, Devon Conway 91, Tim Southee 65; Mohammed Siraj 2/84, Kuldeep Yadav 3/99, Ravindra Jadeja 3/72).

