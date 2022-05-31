Textiles Exports
India’s Textiles Exports Highest Ever In FY 2021-22, Cross US$ 44 Bn

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: India scaled its highest ever exports tally at US$ 44.4 Bn in Textiles and Apparel (T&A) including Handicrafts in FY 2021-22, indicating a substantial increase of 41% and 26% over corresponding figures in FY 2020-21 and FY 2019-20, respectively.

USA was the top export destination accounting for 27% share, followed by EU (18%), Bangladesh (12%) and UAE (6%).

In terms of product categories, the export of cotton Textiles was US$ 17.2 Bn with 39% share  registering a growth of 54% and 67% during 2021-22 over FY 2020-21 and FY 2019-20, respectively.

Export of  Ready-Made Garments was US$ 16 Bn with 36% share showing  a growth of 31% and 3% during 2021-22 over FY 2020-21 and FY 2019-20, respectively.

Man-made textiles  export was US$ 6.3 Bn with 14% share which shows a  growth of    51% and 18%    during 2021-22 over FY 2020-21 and FY 2019-20, respectively.

Export of Handicrafts was US$ 2.1 Bn with 5% share reporting   a growth of 22% and 16% during 2021-22 over FY 2020-21 and FY 2019-20 respectively.

