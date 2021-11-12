India’s Test Squad For NZ Series Announced, Rahane To Lead In First Tie

Mumbai: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.

While the first test will be played under the captaincy of Ajnkya Rahane, Virat Kohli will join the squad for the second Test and will lead the team.

In Pant’s absence, Wriddhiman Saha will take over the wicket-keeping duties with KS Bharath acting as the second keeper for the series. The 28-year-old Bharath, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, has only played in the IPL, signed up by Royal Challengers Bangalore, this year.

He was among the five standby players for the home Test series against England this year. The rest of the squad comprises the usual suspects with Test regulars like Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal expectedly finding their way in.

India’s Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna