India’s Tea Export Prospect To G20 Nations Bright, Say Stakeholders

Kolkata: Indian tea industry’s export prospect is bright, as a whole and to G20 nations in particular, amid the uncertainties arising out of the non-placement of fresh contracts from Iran, and doubts over the quality and quantity of the crisis-hit Sri Lankan crop, stakeholders said on Monday.

India exported 134.14 million kg of tea in the April-October period of the ongoing 2022-23 fiscal, with a major chunk of the shipments going to traditional buyers among the G20 bloc, according to official data.

Over 112 million kg of tea was shipped out during the first seven months of the previous financial year, it showed.