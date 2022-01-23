India’s Tallest Man Joins The Samajwadi Party 

New Delhi: India’s tallest man, Dharmendra Pratap Singh, has joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly, Dharmendra Pratap Singh, 46, stands tall at 8 feet and 2 inches has his name in the Guinness World Records, and is also seen as one of the tallest men in Asia. A resident of Narharpur Kasiyahi village in Pratapgarh district, he holds a Master’s degree but has been struggling to find a job for himself.

Soon after he joined, the party posted a picture of Dharmendra Pratap Singh posing with party leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav.

“Dharmendra Pratap Singh of Pratapgarh acquired the membership of Samajwadi Party while expressing trust in the policies of the SP and the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav,” the party said.