India’s Sutirtha, Ayhika Mukherjee win women’s doubles crown at WTT Contender Tunis 2023

Indian table tennis players Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee won the WTT Contender Tunis 2023 women’s doubles title at the Sports Hall of Rades in Tunisia on Sunday.

The duo of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee defeated the Japanese pair of Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto 3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 13-11) in the final. Harimoto won the women’s singles title at Tunis earlier in the day.

With the win, the pair became the first Indian table tennis players to clinch a WTT Contender title this year.

En route to the title clash, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee beat top-seeds and world championships silver medallists Shin Yubin and Jeon Ji-hee of the Republic of Korea in the semis.

Earlier, the Indian duo of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee knocked out Chinese Taipei’s Chen Szu-Yu and Huang Yi-Hua, bronze medallists from the 2022 world championships, after beating Amy Wang and Rachel Sung of the USA in the opening round.

In the mixed doubles event, the Indian TT pair of Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran made the semi-finals before going down to Shin Yubin and Lim Jonghoon of Korea on Saturday.

India’s men’s doubles pair of Manav Vikash Thakkar and Manush Utpalbhai Shah also made the final four before being ousted by the Korean pair of Cho Daeseong and Cho Seungmin.

Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Sharath Kamal and compatriot Sathiyan Gnanasekaran were eliminated in the first round of men’s singles. Harmeet Desai fell in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the women’s singles category, Manika Batra failed to progress beyond round 1. Tokyo Olympian Ayhika Mukherjee was the only Indian women’s table tennis player to make the second round.

WTT Contender Tunis 2023: Results of Indian players

Men’s singles

Sharath Kamal – Out in first round

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran – Out in the first round

Harmeet Desai – Out in the second round

Sanil Shetty – Out in the qualifiers

Manush Shah – Out in the qualifiers

Women’s singles

Manika Batra – Out in the first round

Diya Parag Chitale – Out in the first round

Sreeja Akula – Out in the first round

Ayhika Mukherjee – Out in the second round

Reeth Tennison – Out in the qualifiers

Sutirtha Mukherjee – Out in the qualifiers

Men’s doubles

Harmeet Desai/Sharath Kamal – Out in the first round

Manav Vikash Thakkar/Manush Shah – Out in the semi-finals

Women’s doubles

Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee – Winners

Diya Parag Chitale/Sreeja Akula – Out in the first round

Mixed doubles