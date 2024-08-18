India’s supercar sales rise with record sales of Ferrari and Lamborghini

New Delhi: Supercar sales in India are projected increase for the third consecutive year, according to a Business Standard report, which added that sales more than doubled in 2023 to 1,000 units, and that industry experts forecast that in 2024, it will reach between 1,200 and 1,300 units.

Lamborghini, with its lineup of the Huracan, Urus, and Revuelto priced between ₹5-10 crore on-road has sold all units allocated for India with new orders projected to be fulfilled only in 2026 or even later than that.

Lamborghini sold 103 vehicles in India in 2024, which was a 12% increase from the previous year.

On similar lines, Ferrari, Aston Martin, and McLaren’s cars are some of the most in demand. The top-end models from Audi and Mercedes-Benz, priced between ₹2.5-4.55 crore on-road have waiting periods up to a year.

Stephan Winkelmann, the CEO of Lamborghini attributed the surge in demand to a shifting generational mindset in India, which he believes is also increasing the growth in luxury goods consumption in general, according to an Economic Times report.

India is also one of Lamborghini’s fastest-growing markets, he added.

In India, those possessing a net worth more than $30 million is projected to reach 19,908 by 2028, from 13,263 in 2023, according to Knight Frank’s latest wealth report.