India’s Squad For Series Against New Zealand Announced, Rohit Sharma To Lead Men In Blue

Mumbai: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Meanwhile, putting a full stop to several speculations, Indian opener, Rohit Sharma has been chosen as the captain to lead the Men in Blue.

India are set to play 3 T20Is starting from 17th November 2021. It is being learned that Virat has asked for an extended break and will only be joining the team for the second Test match against New Zealand.

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday more or less confirmed that Rohit Sharma will replace him as T20 International skipper and said that the senior opener has been “overlooking things for a while now”.

Rohit, who is Kohli’s deputy in the T20 World Cup, has been given the responsibility of the captain of the India T20I side from the upcoming shortest format matches against New Zealand at home.

NEW ZEALAND TOUR OF INDIA I 2021-22 Day Date Match Venue Wednesday 17th Nov 2021 1st T20I Jaipur Friday 19th Nov 2021 2nd T20I Ranchi Sunday 21st Nov 2021 3rd T20I Kolkata

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj