India’s squad for Paytm T20I series against SA and squad for 5th Test against England announced

New Delhi: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming five-match Paytm T20I home series against South Africa.
The selection committee has also named India’s 17-member Test squad for the fifth rescheduled Test against England to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1-5. India currently lead the Test series 2-1.
India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain) Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
India’s T20I squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
South Africa tour of India, 2022
|South Africa tour of India, 2022
|Sr. No.
|Day
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Thursday
|9th June
|1st T20I
|Delhi
|2
|Sunday
|12th June
|2nd T20I
|Cuttack
|3
|Tuesday
|14th June
|3rd T20I
|Vizag
|4
|Friday
|17th June
|4th T20I
|Rajkot
|5
|Sunday
|19th June
|5th T20I
|Bengaluru
