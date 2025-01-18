Team India announced their squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the three-match ODI series against England today, with captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressing a press conference.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir was not be present in the press conference, having given his input in a discussion with Rohit and the selectors on Friday evening.

The press conference was delayed by over an hour, with an extended selection meeting underway. Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness remains a point of concern, with no clarity over his fitness yet.

The wicket-keeper spots are a point of contention between KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. As per reports, however, the in-form Karun Nair is set to miss out of the 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy.

Indian Cricket Team for Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, S Gill (VC), S Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, M Shami, Arshdeep, Y Jaiswal, R Pant and R Jadeja.