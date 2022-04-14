India’s Southwest Monsoon Likely To Be Normal In 2022

New Delhi: India is likely to witness normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season this year, according to Indian Meteorological Department.

The long period average for ‘normal’ is pegged at 96-104%, with a margin of error of 5%. The Long Period Average of the season rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1971-2020 is 87 cm, it said in a press release.

“At present, neutral IOD conditions are present over the Indian Ocean and the latest MMCFS forecast indicates that the neutral IOD conditions are likely to continue until the beginning of southwest monsoon season. Thereafter, enhanced probability for negative IOD condition is predicted,” it added.

Below normal rainfall is likely over many areas of Northeast India, some areas of Northwest India and southern parts of the South Peninsula, it said.

The met department also said that it is monitoring the evolution of sea surface conditions over the Pacific and the Indian Ocean basins that have strong influence on Indian monsoon.