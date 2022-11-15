India’s Shiva Narwal shoots gold in 10m air pistol at Asian Airgun Championship

India’s Shiva Narwal bagged the gold medal in the men’s 10m air pistol event of Asian Airgun Championship 2022 in Daegu, South Korea on Tuesday

Shiva Narwal outclassed South Korea’s Daehun Park 17-13 in the gold medal match to claim the top podium. Earlier, Narwal had scored 253.7 points to top the ranking round ahead of Daehun Park, who shot a 250.2.

India’s Vijayveer Sidhu, a two-time junior world champion in 25m standard pistol, meanwhile, took the bronze after finishing third in the ranking round with a score of 248.00.

The country’s shooters in the junior 10m air pistol event, meanwhile, did one better than their seniors with both the gold and silver coming India’s way.

Sagar Dangi claimed the gold after beating Samrat Rana 17-13 in the final. In the ranking match, though, it was Samrat Rana who had topped the standings with a score of 253.7. Sagar Dangi came in second with 248.6 points to his name.

Uzbekistan shooter Mukhammad Kamalov completed the podium with a third-place finish in the ranking round courtesy a score of 248.0.

Later in the day, India’s 10m air pistol men’s youth team of Sandeep Bishnoi, Sahil and Amit Sharma beat a Korean team 16-8 to win the gold medal in their event.

The women’s 10m air pistol youth event produced India’s fourth gold medal of the day, with Kanishka Dagar, Yashsavi Joshi and Harnavdeep Kaur getting the better of yet another Korean team 16-10 in the final.

The airgun shooting championship, being held at the Daegu International Shooting Range, features competitions for juniors, youth and seniors in air rifle and air pistol events.