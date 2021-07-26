India’s Schedule On July 27 At Tokyo Olympics: All You Need To Know

Bhubaneswar: After a disappointing Monday, Indian Olympians will pin their hopes on air pistol and air rifle shooters for the elusive medal in shooting. The Mens’ will also be up against Spain in their pool match.

In the mixed team 10m air pistol event, Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary are one of the favourites for the event. India have another team in the event as well — Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal.

In the mixed 10m air rifle event, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan will compete alongside the more Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil. Both mixed events are making their debut at these Tokyo Games.

In the badminton, India’s men’s doubles team off Swastikraj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Ben Lane/Sane Vendy to Great Britain.

In table tennis, Sharath Kamal will be up against China’s Long Ma.

In boxing, Lovlina Borgohain will start her campaign against Nadine Apetz of Germany in the women’s welterweight category.