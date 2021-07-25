India’s Schedule For Day 4 At Tokyo Olympics: All You Need To Know

After having a roller-coaster on Day 3 at the Tokyo Olympics, Indian athletes will be in action in events like Sailing, Fencing, Archery, Table Tennis, Swimming, Boxing, Shooting, and Hockey tomorrow.
Indian men’s archery team comprising Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will be in action on the 4th day of Tokyo Olympics while Indian women’s hockey team will play their second pool match against Germany. Besides, Bhavani Devi will become the first Indian fencer to participate in the Olympics.
Here is India’s schedule for Day 4, July 26 (Sunday) at Tokyo Olympics 2020:-
FENCING
- 5:30 AM: Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64 (Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Ben Azizi of Tunisia)
ARCHERY
- 6:00 AM: Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations (Atanu Das/Pravin Jadhav/Tarundeep Rai vs IIlfat Abdullin/Denis Gankin/Sanzhar Mussayev of Kazakhstan)
SHOOTING
- 6:30 AM: Skeet Men’s Qualification – Day 2 (Mairaj Anmad Khan, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa)
TABLE TENNIS
- 6:30 AM: Men’s Singles Round 2 (Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia of Portugal)
TABLE TENNIS
- 8:30 AM: Women’s Singles Round 2 (Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Fu Yu of Portugal)
SAILING
- 8:35 AM: Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser – Race 02 (Vishnu Saravanan)
Followed by Race 03
BADMINTON
- 9:10 AM: Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage – Group A (Satwiksairaj
Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Fernaldi Cideon/Kevin Sukamuljo of Indonesia}
TENNIS
- 9:30 AM Approx: Men’s Singles Second Round (Sumit Naga! vs Daniil Medvedev of ROC)
SAILING
- 11:05 AM: Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial – Race 03 (Nethra Kumanan)
- Followed by Race 04
SHOOTING
- 12:20 PM: Skeet Men’s Final (Subject to Qualification)
TABLE TENNIS
- 1:00 PM: Women’s Singles Round 3 (Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova of Austria)
BOXING
- 3:06 PM: Men’s Middle (69-75kg) – Round of 32 (Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta of China)
SWIMMING
- 3:50 PM: Men’s 200m Butterfly – Heat 2 (Sajan Prakash)
HOCKEY
- 5:45 PM: Women’s Pool A (India vs Germany)
Tokyo Olympics 25th July (Day 3) Highlights:-
- Boxing legend MC Mary Kom, paddler Manika Batra and badminton star PV Sindhu advanced into the next round of their respective events after a good showing.
- Boxing legend MC Mary Kom kicked off her campaign with a win against Dominican Republic’s Miguelina Hernandez Garcia to advance to the last 16 in Women’s Flyweight.
- Indian paddler Manika Batra came from behind to register an inspirational 3-4 win against Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine in the second round of the women’s singles table tennis event.
- PV Sindhu won her women’s singles first-round match in straight games against Israel’s Ksenia Polikarpova
- Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal qualified for semifinals A/B in Men’s lightweight double sculls. Rowers Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh were out of contention for an Olympic medal but created history by becoming the first Indian double sculls pair to make it to the semifinals at the Olympics.
- Competing at the Asaka Shooting range on Sunday, Angad had scores of 25,24,24 in the first three series and will come back on Monday to shoot the final two series in qualifying.