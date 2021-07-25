India’s Schedule For Day 4 At Tokyo Olympics: All You Need To Know

After having a roller-coaster on Day 3 at the Tokyo Olympics, Indian athletes will be in action in events like Sailing, Fencing, Archery, Table Tennis, Swimming, Boxing, Shooting, and Hockey tomorrow.

Indian men’s archery team comprising Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will be in action on the 4th day of Tokyo Olympics while Indian women’s hockey team will play their second pool match against Germany. Besides, Bhavani Devi will become the first Indian fencer to participate in the Olympics.

Here is India’s schedule for Day 4, July 26 (Sunday) at Tokyo Olympics 2020:-

FENCING

5:30 AM: Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64 (Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Ben Azizi of Tunisia)

ARCHERY

6:00 AM: Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations (Atanu Das/Pravin Jadhav/Tarundeep Rai vs IIlfat Abdullin/Denis Gankin/Sanzhar Mussayev of Kazakhstan)

SHOOTING

6:30 AM: Skeet Men’s Qualification – Day 2 (Mairaj Anmad Khan, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa)

TABLE TENNIS

6:30 AM: Men’s Singles Round 2 (Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia of Portugal)

TABLE TENNIS

8:30 AM: Women’s Singles Round 2 (Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Fu Yu of Portugal)

SAILING

8:35 AM: Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser – Race 02 (Vishnu Saravanan)

Followed by Race 03

BADMINTON

9:10 AM: Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage – Group A (Satwiksairaj

Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Fernaldi Cideon/Kevin Sukamuljo of Indonesia}

TENNIS

9:30 AM Approx: Men’s Singles Second Round (Sumit Naga! vs Daniil Medvedev of ROC)

SAILING

11:05 AM: Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial – Race 03 (Nethra Kumanan)

Followed by Race 04

SHOOTING

12:20 PM: Skeet Men’s Final (Subject to Qualification)

TABLE TENNIS

1:00 PM: Women’s Singles Round 3 (Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova of Austria)

BOXING

3:06 PM: Men’s Middle (69-75kg) – Round of 32 (Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta of China)

SWIMMING

3:50 PM: Men’s 200m Butterfly – Heat 2 (Sajan Prakash)

HOCKEY

5:45 PM: Women’s Pool A (India vs Germany)

