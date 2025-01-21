Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Shri Pralhad Joshi said that India’s Renewable Energy Sector is a leading global force and is rightly positioned to achieve and overtake the target of 500 GW by 2030.

The Minister was addressing the Regional Review Meeting on Renewable Energy in Jaipur today. He added that renewable energy must play a more significant role in our energy mix to meet the demand for power in India which is going to be doubled by 2032.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the RE sector in the Northern Region states, including Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Union Minister Joshi emphasized the role of renewable energy in India’s transition to a sustainable energy economy, citing the government’s commitment to the Panchamrit initiative from COP26. He also noted that India’s world-leading green hydrogen bid and recent ₹32 lakh crore worth of investments in the renewable energy sector underscore the nation’s long-term dedication to a sustainable and energy-secure future.

The Minister added that the Central Government has allocated an additional 5,000 MW to Rajasthan under the PM Kusum Scheme in January 2025 as requested by the state. He also highlighted the recent inauguration of four solar power projects in Jaisalmer, totalling 1,200 MW. Reaffirming the state’s pivotal role in India’s renewable energy revolution, the Shri Joshi said that the Union Government under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi emphasizes collaborating with state governments for the collective progress of all states.

The Minister said that state-level reviews have been held in various regions, including Gandhinagar, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, and Mumbai, with plans for future meetings in Visakhapatnam, Varanasi, and Guwahati to further strengthen the sector’s progress. He highlighted the ongoing engagement of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy(MNRE) with industry stakeholders to address challenges and expectations in the renewable energy sector.

Incentive amounts to Discoms for promoting Rooftop Solar were disbursed to various Discoms by Union Minister Joshi during the review meeting. The incentives pertained to the financial years FY 20, FY 21, FY 22 and FY 23. Jodhpur and Ajmer Discoms of Rajasthan state were provided with incentive amounts of Rs. 39.43 crores and Rs. 17.59 crores respectively pertaining to Financial Years 21, 22, 23 and 24. Dakshin Haryana and Uttar Haryana Discoms were provided with incentive amounts of Rs. 42.68 crores and Rs. 22.43 crores respectively pertaining to Financial Years 20, 21, 22 and 23. Punjab Discom (PSPCL) received an amount of Rs.11.39 crores pertaining to FY 23. Uttarakhand received Rs.9.48 crore as an incentive for Financial Years 20, 21, 22 and 23. For Uttar Pradesh, Madhyanchal Discom received Rs.9.51 crores as an incentive for Financial Years 21, 22 and 23.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister of State Shri Shri Yesso Naik, Minister of Energy in Rajasthan Shri Heeralal Nagar, Minister for Science & Technology in Jammu & Kashmir Shri Satish Mishra, Minister for Town and Country Planning in Himachal Pradesh Shri Rajesh Dharmani, and Minister for Energy, Transport & Labour in Haryana Shri Anil Vij also attended the meeting. Secretary, MNRE Ms Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary, MNRE Shri Sudeep Jain, state political and administrative leadership and experts, shared insights on innovative solutions and progress in the RE sector.

Major highlights of the Regional Review Meeting

Renewable Energy Milestones and Targets

Ms Nidhi Khare, Secretary, MNRE, noted that India has already surpassed 200 GW in renewable energy capacity, with solar power leading at 97 GW, followed by wind power at 48 GW and hydroelectric power at 52 GW. She highlighted the need to overcome ongoing challenges and adopt best practices from emerging regions to meet future goals.

Shri Sudeep Jain, Additional Secretary, MNRE emphasized India’s commitment to achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and an impressive 1,800 GW by 2047. The workshop focused on addressing specific challenges and identifying collaborative opportunities to meet these targets. He called for continued brainstorming and innovative thinking in the RE space, with workshops planned to further knowledge sharing and problem-solving.

Regional Focus: Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh

Shri Satish Misra, Minister for Science & Technology in Jammu & Kashmir, shared insights into the state’s renewable energy progress, including the installation of over 35 MW of solar power in the domestic sector and the deployment of 3,000 solar pumps. He emphasized J&K’s potential in solar, small hydroelectric, and wind energy, while also stressing the importance of hosting a regional workshop in the state to address its unique challenges in energy development.

In Himachal Pradesh, Shri Rajesh Dharmani, Minister for Town and Country Planning, outlined the state’s green energy initiatives, including the establishment of a 1 MW green hydrogen plant, over 75% green energy in its energy portfolio, and a target of 100% non-fossil fuel energy by 2026. He emphasized the need for collaboration and knowledge sharing to accelerate green energy adoption across states.

Leadership in Renewable Energy: Rajasthan and Haryana

Shri Heeralal Nagar, Hon’ble Minister of Energy in Rajasthan, discussed the state’s significant progress in the RE sector, including the installation of a 2000 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and the implementation of over 5000 MW under the PM KUSUM scheme. Rajasthan is a leader in solar, wind, and BESS, and the state is committed to meeting its target of 125 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

Shri Anil Vij, Hon’ble Minister for Energy, Transport & Labour in Haryana, also spoke about the state’s growing investment in renewable energy infrastructure and its commitment to achieving green energy goals.

National Energy Transition: Collaboration and Policy Initiatives

The workshop also highlighted India’s ongoing efforts in fostering collaboration with global partners and focusing on scaling sustainable solutions such as green hydrogen, battery storage, and distributed energy technologies.

The regional workshop was an important step in fostering collaboration, sharing innovative solutions, and accelerating the adoption of renewable energy technologies across India. With continued efforts, India is poised to lead the way in green energy, ensuring a sustainable and energy-secure future for all.