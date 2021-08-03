India’s registers 30,549 new Covid cases; 422 more deaths

New Delhi: India’s daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) climbed to 31,726,507 after 30,549 fresh cases were registered in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

As many as 422 patients succumbed to the viral disease and 38,887 recovered in the same period, taking the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries to 425,195 and 30,896,354 respectively. The active cases stand at 404,958.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 471,294,789 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now of which 1,649,295 were tested in the last 24 hours.

Authorities have administered vaccine doses to 472,223,639 people so far of which 367,994,586 have received the first dose and the remaining 104,229,053 have received both doses, meaning they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the health ministry’s update also showed.