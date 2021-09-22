India’s PM Modi, US Prez Biden Congratulate Justin Trudeau On Canada Election Win

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on his election win, and said he looked forward to continue working with him to further strengthen India-Canada relations.

Congratulations Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau on your victory in the elections! I look forward to continue working with you to further strengthen India-Canada relations, as well as our cooperation on global and multilateral issues. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to congratulate him on his Liberal Party’s election win, the White House said.

The two leaders “underscored the strong and deep friendship between the United States and Canada,” according to a statement.

They also discussed “their shared commitment to strengthening the resilience and competitiveness” of their economies and coordinating their pandemic response.

Trudeau’s Liberals won Monday’s snap election, but failed after a hard-pressed campaign to gain an absolute majority in parliament.

A statement from Trudeau’s office said the two North American leaders “reiterated the importance of the mutually beneficial Canada-US partnership for the security and prosperity of both countries” and “committed to getting together in person soon” to discuss bilateral cooperation.