India’s Overall Coal Production Increases by 8.27% to 58.33 MT in Aug

New Delhi: India’s overall coal production increased by 8.27% to 58.33 Million Ton (MT) from 53.88 MT during August, 2022 as compared to Aug 2021. As per the provisional statistics of the Ministry of Coal, during Aug 2022, Coal India Ltd (CIL) and captive mines/ others registered a growth of 8.49 and 27.06% by producing 46.22 MT and 8.02 MT respectively.

However, SCCL registered a negative growth of 17.49% during the month. Of the top 37 coal producing mines in the country, 25 mines produced more than 100 % while the production level of five mines stood between 80 and 100 per cent.

At the same time, coal despatch increased by 5.41% to 63.43 MT from 60.18 MT during Aug 2022 as compared to Aug 2021. During Aug 2022, CIL and captive /others registered a growth of 5.11% and 26.29% by despatching 51.12 MT and 8.28 MT respectively.

The power utilities despatch has grown by 10.84% to 54.09 MT during August 2022 as compared to 48.80 MT in Aug 2021 due to increase in power demand.

The overall power generation in Aug 2022 has been 3.14% higher than the power generated in Aug 2021. However, Coal based power generation in the month of Aug 2022 has been 85785 MU in comparison to 86039 MU in July 2022 and registered a minor negative growth of 0.30%.