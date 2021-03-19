India’s ODI squad for series against England announced

New Delhi: Team India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England has been announced by the All-India Senior Selection Committee of the BCCI. The series begins on 23rd March with BCCI deciding to hold all the ODIs in Pune.

Following his heroics against England in the 4th T20I, Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been named in India’s ODI squad as well. Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are two cricketers who have made a comeback in the ODI squad while pacer Prasidh Krishna has also been named in the team.

Mohammed Siraj, who has done extremely well for Team India in Tests, has also been named in the 17-man squad. The 5-match T20I series between India and England will end on March 20 which will be followed by a three-match ODI series from March 23-28.

India ODI squad for England series: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, W Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.