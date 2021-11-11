Nethra Kumanan
India’s Nethra Kumanan Wins Gold In Gran Canaria Sailing Championships

By PragativadiNews
Gran Canaria: India’s Nethra Kumanan won gold in the laser radial section of the Gran Canaria sailing championships here.

The 24-year-old finished first in three of the six races while garnering a total of 10 Nett points.

Beneyto Lancho of Spain came second while Martina Reino Cacho (Spain) emerged third.

 

