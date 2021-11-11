India’s Nethra Kumanan Wins Gold In Gran Canaria Sailing Championships

Gran Canaria: India’s Nethra Kumanan won gold in the laser radial section of the Gran Canaria sailing championships here.

The 24-year-old finished first in three of the six races while garnering a total of 10 Nett points.

🥇 for 🇮🇳 Sailor @nettienetty clinched Gold in the Laser Radial at Gran Canaria Sailing Championships (European Regional Open Event) She won 3 races & finished 3rd and 4th in rest two races. The competition had 20 participants from 3 countries including 3 Olympians#Sailing pic.twitter.com/P5k8sDkXiY — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 11, 2021

Beneyto Lancho of Spain came second while Martina Reino Cacho (Spain) emerged third.