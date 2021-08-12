India’s Neeraj Chopra Becomes World Number 2 In Men’s Javelin Throw

New Delhi: India’s Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was ranked second in the world in the latest World Athletics rankings.

Neeraj, who won gold in men’s javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics, was ranked second with a score of 1315, only behind Germany’s Johannes Vetter who leads the rankings with a score of 1396. Poland’s Marcin Krukowski (three), Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch (four) and Germany’s Julian Weber (five) complete the top five in the rankings.

Neeraj Chopra won India’s first Olympic gold in athletics with a best attempt of 87.58m in the men’s javelin throw final. Neeraj’s attempt also contributed to India finishing with their best-ever medals tally of seven at the Olympics.

The World Athletics has listed Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold in javelin throw as one of the 10 magical moments of track and field in the Tokyo Games.