India’s Most Stunning Sunrise Spots

Bhubaneswar: India is regarded as the land of beautiful scenic beauty. India is one of those blissful countries which has diversity in places. Here, you can enjoy a sunrise through mountains, sunrise in desserts, sunrise from beaches, and more. Here is a list of the best sunrise and sunset points in India.

Tiger Hill, West Bengal

Tiger Hill is one of the best places in India to watch sunrise views. Located in Darjeeling, West Bengal it is one of the must things to do for tourists if they are visiting Darjeeling. Apart from these majestic sunrise views, Tiger Hill also offers unmatched views of the majestic Mount Kanchenjunga and the coveted Mount Everest. Here, visitors can also go forest trekking and can even see Kurseong towards the south.

Ghats of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

The sacred city of Varanasi offers spiritual healing to its visitors. Apart from being a holy place for the Hindus, Varanasi also offers one of the most profound travel experiences near the bank of the Ganges. Here, visitors can have enchanting views of the rising sun sitting by the banks of River Ganga. Visitors can also take a boat ride if they arrive early in the morning.

Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

Located at the southernmost tip of peninsular India, Kanyakumari also offers some of the best sunrise and sunset experiences. In fact, it is a beautiful spot for watching both sunrise and sunset. Furthermore, Kanyakumari is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, and the Bay of Bengal, this also makes it a unique spot to watch the spectacular sights of rising and falling sun.

Umiam Lake, Meghalaya

Located in the Northeastern parts of India, Umiam lake is by far one of the most splendid spots to come across. Its spell bounding scenic beauty grasps visitors from all the parts of India. It is located 15 km away from Shillong. So, visitors need to hire a car if they want to experience the mesmerizing views of sunrise near the bank of the Umiam River.

Nandi Hills, Karnataka

Located near the majestic town of Nandi in Southern India, Nandi Hills provides a true experience of peace and joy and takes the visitors far away from the hustle of city life. Here, visitors can find themselves lost around nature and can enjoy the fantastic views of the rising and falling sun in the lap of mother nature. However, it is worth mentioning that visitors need to reach there early in the morning to get a perfect glimpse of the rising sun, and the mist that surrounds it.