India’s Manika Batra Reach Asian Cup TT Semifinals

New Delhi: India’s Manika Batra defeated Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei and became the first Indian woman to reach the semifinals of the Asian Cup Table Tennis tournament.

Manika outclassed Chen Szu-Yu with 4-3 win.

Earlier, Manika had beat world No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in the first round of the tournament on Thursday.

Competing at the Huamark Indoor Stadium, world No. 44 Manika Batra defeated the fourth-seeded table tennis player 4-3 (8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9).

After the match stretched into the decider, Batra took an 8-3 lead and seemed to be on course. Though Chen used her experience to level the scores at 9-9, two back-to-back errors from her handed Manika Batra one of the biggest wins of her career.