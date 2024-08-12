India’s Licypriya Kangujam wins International Young Eco Hero Award 2024

New Delhi: 12-year-old Indian Climate & Environmental Activist from Manipur, Licypriya Kangujam wins the International Young Eco Hero Award 2024.

The award, which includes a cash prize, is given annually to inspiring young students from around the world who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication in addressing critical environmental challenges.

Licypriya has been chosen for her project “Plastic Money Shop” as one of the co-winners in the age group of 8-12 years by a panel of independent judges based on the impact of their project, their leadership abilities, and their commitment to creating a sustainable future.

Licypriya’s unwavering commitment to combating plastic pollution and promoting climate education has earned her international recognition and inspired countless individuals to join the fight for a sustainable future.

In 2022, Licypriya launched the “Plastic Money Shop,” an innovative initiative where people can exchange single-use plastic items for essential goods like rice, school stationery, and plant saplings. The collected plastic is then upcycled into eco-friendly products, reducing waste and promoting sustainable practices.

“We are incredibly proud to honour these young eco-heroes who are driving meaningful change across the globe,” said Beryl Kay, President at Action for Nature. “From plastic pollution, artwork, coral reef protection, to milkweed for butterflies, protection of blind dolphins, honeybee research and rain capture – these extraordinary young activists and scientists are leading the way with innovative and inspiring solutions to our planet’s pressing environmental challenges.”

Beyond her impactful project, Licypriya is a passionate advocate for climate action. Through her “Child Movement” campaign, she empowers children to become leaders in the fight against climate change. She organizes tree-planting drives, conducts educational programs on climate change, and actively advocates for cleaner air and water policies.

Licypriya’s tireless efforts have not gone unnoticed. She has met with world leaders and spoken at numerous institutions in over 32 countries, amplifying the voices of young people in the global climate conversation.

“Every child can lead the change,” Licypriya declares. “Let’s work together for a sustainable future.”

Licypriya Kangujam’s story is a testament to the power of passion, determination, and the unwavering belief in a better future. Her dedication to environmental justice and her ability to inspire others makes her a true eco-hero and a role model for young people worldwide. The award will be handed over to Licypriya LIVE on August 24, at 10 AM PST.