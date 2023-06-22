India’s Largest Private Rail Coach Factory Inaugurated In Telengana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrsekhar Rao inaugurated the facility built by Medha Servo Drives Private Limited, a Telangana company which designs and manufactures complex electrical and electronic Railway products.

The Chief Minister said Telangana was proud that a home grown company will be building rail coaches in the state. He expressed happiness over the company bagging Mono rail order from Mumbai.

As part of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014, Telangana was promised a Rail Coach Factory within six months of its formation. However, despite repeated appeals by the state government, this did not become a reality.

In 2017, Medha Group had signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) to establish a private rail coach factory.