India’s Jeakson Singh issues clarification for ‘Manipur flag’ celebration after SAFF Cup win

New Delhi: As India celebrated the win Jeakson Singh had a multi-coloured flag wrapped over his jersey, which drew plenty of eyeballs.

“Jeakson Singh, Mahesh Singh, Udanta Singh. These three were part of the Indian team that won the SAFF Championship 2023 and they are from Manipur. Yes Manipur, that has been burning for the last two months. So when you celebrate the win today, remember Manipur,” read a tweet after India clinched their ninth SAFF Cup title at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, defeating Kuwait 5-4 in the penalty shootout on Tuesday.

All three players are an integral part of the Indian national team and played a key role in helping the Blue Tigers lift their second silverware in a little over a fortnight.

As India celebrated the win and formed a line to collect their winners’ medal, Jeakson, out of the three, had a multi-coloured flag wrapped over his jersey, which drew plenty of eyeballs. As confirmed by Jeakson it was his “Manipur flag”, which he donned as a sign of unity, urging nothing but peace in his state.

“It’s my Manipur flag. I just wanted to tell everyone in India and Manipur to stay in peace and not fight. I want peace,” he told ESPN.

Not only did Jeakson collect the SAFF championships winners medal with the flag wrapped, it was on display till he left the field with Mahesh.