India’s Installed Renewable Energy Capacity Reached 4th Largest In World

New Delhi: With many initiatives and achievements, India has reached so far in the field of renewable energy.

This information was given by R. K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

Most of renewable energy projects in the country are being set up by private sector developers selected through transparent bidding. The Government has issued standard bidding guidelines to enable distribution licensees to procure power at competitive rates in a cost-effective manner.

To protect the interest of small developers as per central government guidelines, States/UTs can procure power from solar projects (less than 5 MW capacity) and wind projects (less than 25 MW capacity) not covered under competitive bidding guidelines through Feed-in –Tariff (FiT) to be determined by the respective State Electricity Regulatory Commission.