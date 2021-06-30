India’s Hottest Fashion Sale “AJIO Big Bold Sale” From July 1st-5th

AJIO, India’s leading online fashion e-retailer, known for its on-trend, freshest styles and high-on fashion aesthetic is all set to give you unbeatable reasons to shop with their Big Bold Sale from 1st to 5th July 2021.

True its name, the AJIO Big Bold Sale is fashion’s biggest and boldest sale to date with 50-90% off on the widest catalogue comprising 6,00,000+ styles from 2500+ brands.

Leaving no stone unturned and giving the most compelling reasons – unheard offers with reduced prices, special hourly deals, rewards and points – to customers across the country, the AJIO Big Bold Sale has styles from the world’s most loved brands such as Nike, Puma, Adidas, Levis, United Colors Of Benetton and moreat hard-to-miss prices.

With this mega event you will see actor Sonam Kapoor, one of the most celebrated fashionista, and popular icons – Guru Randhawa, Shruti Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Mouni Roy raising the fashion quotient of the sale.

Offering something for everyone, you will find styles at slashed prices ranging from 50 to 90% off and unmatched deals on popular categories such as t-shirts, jeans, kurtas and sneakers. Besides the prices, AJIO is also making bold moves in terms of launching many international brands during this sale.

AJIO has become the go-to platform for the fashion enthusiasts in the country and brings specially curated men’s and women’s apparel and accessories collection.