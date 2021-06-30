India’s Hidden War Captured By Poulomi Basu Gets Highlight In Prestigious Photo Award

New Delhi: Indian photographer Poulomi Basu’s book Centralia has been nominated for the prestigious Deutsche Borse Photography Foundation Prize.

The foundation describes it as a complex body of work that “uncovers the violent, largely unreported, conflict between a marginalised community of indigenous people fighting under the People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) and the Indian state.”

The PLGA, a banned organisation, is the armed wing of the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Although Basu is based in the UK, her family comes from the Indian state of West Bengal, the birthplace of the communist Naxalite-Maoist guerrilla movement. She’s one of four photographers shortlisted for the prestigious Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize, with the finalists’ work currently on display at London’s Photographers Gallery through September.

This year’s Deutsche Börse shortlist and exhibition, which also includes leading artists from China, Algeria and Mexico, reflect four very different approaches. But each entrant sought to mix photography with other art forms, according to curator Anna Dannemann.