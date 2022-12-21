India’s Health Minister Mandaviya to hold review meet today as China sees sharp Covid spike

New Delhi: Amid a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting today with senior officials and experts on the Covid-19 situation in India.

As per sources, the physical meeting will start between 11-11:30. Apart from this, the health minister will also review meetings on Covid-19 situations in other countries.

Earlier yesterday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to States and Union Territories Bhushan to ramp up genome sequencing as the sudden surge in Covid cases.

The government has said samples of all Covid positive cases should be sent daily to INSACOG genome sequencing labs mapped with all states and Union Territories. INSACOG is a forum under the Health Ministry to study and monitor various strains of Covid in India.

The country has reported 112 fresh infections over the last 24 hours — down from Monday’s 181 — and the number of active cases currently stands at 3,490, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

Three deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours, two from Kerala and one from Maharashtra — taking the total to 5,30,677. According to the ministry’s website, around 220 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide drive.

China is reportedly struggling to contain a surge in Covid-related deaths after an abrupt shift from its Zero Covid policy that imposed strict lockdowns and mass testing.

The Zero Covid strategy had sparked massive protests after 10 people were killed in an apartment fire, allegedly because fire engines could not effectively fight the flames due to barricading protocol in the area.

Beijing health officials said only those who had directly died of respiratory failure caused by the virus would be counted under Covid death statistics. In cases of Omicron, most deaths take place from post-Covid complications.