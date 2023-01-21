India’s Hardik Singh Ruled Out Of Hockey World Cup 2023 Due To Injury

Bhubaneswar: India’s attacking midfielder Hardik Singh has been ruled out of Hockey World Cup 2023 following a hamstring injury.

Raj Kumar Pal has been named as his replacement, as per reports.

Hardik had got injured in the last five minutes of India’s second pool match against England.

India will need to win against New Zealand in the crossover match on Sunday to make the quarterfinal against Belgium.

India will play New Zealand at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, January 22, at 19:00 hrs IST.