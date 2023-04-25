India’s first water metro Inaugurated in Kochi

Kochi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kochi Water Metro’s first phase on Tuesday. The water metro, which is India’s first-of-its-kind public boat service integrated with a metro rail network, will be integrating Kochi’s water transport system.

Before inaugurating the services, PM Modi said that Kochi Water Metro would be a “significant enhancement” to the port city’s infrastructure.

The water metro service will provide electrically propelled hybrid ferries which will connect the mainland to the islands in Kochi, benefitting more than a lakh residents.

During the inauguration, PM Modi said, “Today, Kerala got its first Vande Bharat Train while Kochi got its water metro. Various connectivity and development projects were inaugurated as well.”

“Kerala is a state of aware and educated people. Hard work and humility of people here are part of their identity,” said the prime minister.

“Kochi Water Metro is a Made in India project, it’s unique, I would like to congratulate Kochi Shipyard for making the ships. This project would create Inter Water Connectivity between the Jetty, Bus Terminals and Metro Network. It would also boost Backwater Tourism,” he added.