India’s first Physical National Yogasana Sports Championships begins with a gala opening ceremony

Bhubaneswar: Odisha which has rightly earned accolades for encouraging and supporting various sports in India, will be hosting the first-ever Physical National Yogasana Sports Championships in Bhubaneswar. The championship was kick-started today with a vibrant and enthralling opening ceremony in presence of 560 bright, talented, and young athletes from 30 states aiming high for 50 medals in a uniquely designed competition.

Shri R. Vineel Krishna, IAS Commissioner Cum Secretary, Sports & Youth Services Dept., Odisha encouraged and motivated the athletes during the opening ceremony. Udith Sheth, NYSF President, Dr. Jaideep Aarya, NYSF General Secretary, Dr. Prafulla Kumar Mishra, Mr. Umang Dawn, and Dr. Sasmita Samanta (KIIT University) were also present at the ceremony.Organised by the National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF) in association with the Government of Odisha from 11th to 13th November 2021, the competition is a stepping stone in the direction of making Yogasana a part of prestigious Olympics platform.

Odisha has become one of the preferred partners for sports federations and has been applauded for some of the finest sports infrastructure and allied facilities. Odisha’s sports partnership model has earned wide recognition in the circuit. It lays significant emphasis on the development and promotion of traditional and indigenous sports. Bhubaneswar has earned a great reputation as a hub for sports by successfully hosting major national and international events, such as Khelo India University Games. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Naveen Patnaik Odisha is transforming the sports landscape and empowering sports and sportspersons.

The event has been conceptualised with the aim to create a global brand of Yogasana as a Competitive Sport and support India’s vision to make Yogasana a sport with an Olympic Roadmap. The National Yogasana Sports Federation (recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India) is consistently working towards building a strong culture of fitness, competition, well-being, and growth through the practice and development of Yogasana. Yoga is now being transformed as a sport taking a cue from Kabaddi and Cricket Yoga has the key to a sustainably healthy lifestyle and wellness, it is important to ensure that the youth understand, value, and adopt Yoga in their life.

Shri R. Vineel Krishna, IAS, Commissioner Cum Secretary, Sports & Youth Services Dept., Odisha said,” We are extremely happy that the first National Yogasana Sports Championship is being hosted by Odisha. We value sports and make an honest effort towards promoting amongst the youth for fitness. Yogasana is one of the finest mediums of fitness and wellness, and I am delighted that a world-class platform has been collated to promote it in the youth of India and the globe.”

Udit Sheth, President, NYSF shared, “We are grateful to the Government of Odisha for their overwhelming support in hosting the Yogasana Championship. We want to make Yogasana India’s Heritage Sport Brand for the world. It is an honor and privilege to be able to organise the championship in Bhubaneswar. The structure of the championship for Yogasana as a sport has been uniquely curated. We are gratified with the huge participation from all over the country. It is truly an experience to be in the presence of such talented athletes, coaches, and experts. We hope to take Yogasana sport on to the global stage.”

Yogasana sport for both male and female categories has been included in Khelo India Youth Games, 2021. The Government of India’s recognition makes NYSF eligible for financial assistance for the conduct of national championships in all the categories, viz. Senior, Junior, and Sub-junior and participation in international sporting events.

Dr. Jaideep Arya, Secretary General, NYSF shared, “Health and fitness should be of utmost priority and there is no better discipline than Yoga. Reinventing Yogasana as a sport is a path-breaking idea, through which we are trying to create a more fruitful relevance for the youth across the globe. At NYSF we have committed our efforts towards promoting Yogasana and maintaining high standards in the competitive sport. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the Odisha Government for the maiden championship event. The sports facilities at Bhubaneswar are marvelous to host the event.”

NYSF is working with a vision to build and market the brand of Yogasana through sustainable and scalable development and a competition structure that benefits the athletes, officials, and the sport.

About National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF):

In Indian traditions, yoga is not only a meditative and spiritual practice but also a physical exercise. While in modern-day Indian practices, yoga has also evolved into a competitive exercise that lets the practitioners compete in a healthy environment and engage in complex yoga asanas. Therefore, for the preservation and development of yoga as a competitive sport, a national-wide federation was required to be constituted at the National level to promote ‘Yogasana As A Sport’. In view to the realization of that need, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India recognized National Yogasana Sports Federation of India in December 2020.

The NYSF (National Yogasana Sports Federation) has been formed by like-minded stakeholders who intend to create a strong culture of fitness, competition, well-being, and growth through the practice and development of Yogasana. The NYSF is recognized by the India Olympic Association as its associate member and also part of the international federation ‘World Yogasana Sports Federation’.