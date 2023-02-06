India’s first Hydrogen Combustion Engine technology for heavy-duty trucks unveiled

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) today unveiled India’s first Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine technology solution for heavy duty trucks flagged off by Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Energy Week in Bangalore.

The Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2ICE) powered trucks will emit near zero emissions, deliver performance on par with conventional diesel trucks and reduce noise and with projected reductions in operating costs thus redefining the future of Green Mobility.

As part of its Net carbon Zero vison, Reliance with its vehicle partner Ashok Leyland and other technical partners are engaged in developing this unique technology since the last year with first engines running in early 2022. Going forward, Reliance will first extensively test and validate the H2ICE technology for heavy duty trucks before its first commercial deployment at scale initially across its captive fleet. Simultaneously Reliance is pursuing the opportunity to create an end-to-end Hydrogen eco system for mobility.