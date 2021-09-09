India’s First Emergency Landing Strip For IAF Planes Inaugurated In Barmer

New Delhi: India’s first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) for the Indian Air Force (IAF) planes was inaugurated at Satta-Gandhav stretch on NH-925A near Barmer, Rajasthan today.

A Hercules C-130J plane of the IAF, carrying the Ministers- Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, conducted a mock emergency landing on the national highway on Thursday.

NH-925 is India’s first national highway to be used for emergency landing of IAF aircraft.

The two Ministers also witnessed multiple aircraft operations on the emergency landing facility (ELF) of NH-295 on Thursday.

Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet also conducted a mock emergency landing at the ELF in front of the two ministers. An-32 military transport aircraft and Mi-17v5 helicopter of the IAF also landed at the ELF, showing its complete operational readiness to act as an auxiliary military airbase.

In his address, Rajnath Singh lauded the IAF, NHAI & the private sector for joining hands and completing the construction of Emergency Landing Field in 19 months despite COVID-19 restrictions. It is a great example of coordination among multiple departments & Ministries; Government & private sector and Civil & Defence, he added. The Raksha Mantri defined the landing of IAF aircraft on the 3 km stretch as a historic new strength of New India, as it coincides with the 75th year of Independence and 50th year of India’s victory in the 1971 war.

Singh described EFL near the International Border as a shining example of the Government’s commitment to protect the unity and sovereignty of the nation. “This highway and landing field will further cement the basic infrastructure along the western border and strengthen national security. Such emergency fields will provide more edge to the operational and civil assistance of our forces. It will also play a crucial role in facing natural calamities,” he said.

Rajnath Singh commended the Armed Forces for displaying the same level of courage, dedication and promptness during natural calamities as they show when they face their adversaries. He lauded the Indian Air Force for playing a central role in dealing with the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NHAI has developed the three-kilometre section as an ELF for Indian Air Force. It is part of the newly-developed two-lane paved shoulder of Gagariya-Bakhasar & Satta-Gandhav Section having total length of 196.97 kilometres and costing Rs 765.52 crore under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The work commenced in July 2019 and was completed in January 2021.

This project will improve connectivity between villages of Barmer & Jalore districts located on the international border. The stretch located in the western border area will facilitate the vigilance of the Indian Army and strengthen the basic infrastructure of the country. During normal time, the ELF will be used for smooth flow of road traffic.

Apart from the Emergency Landing Strip, three helipads have been constructed in Kundanpura, Singhania & Bakhasar villages under this project as per the requirements of the Armed Forces.