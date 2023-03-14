India’s first automated biryani takeaway launched in Chennai

Chennai: A Chennai-based food startup has launched India’s first ‘manless takeaway’ in Kolathur. The company, Bai Veetu Kalyanam or The BVK Biryani, serves authentic premium wedding-style biryani which is cooked using coal and firewood.

The food shop is equipped with 32-inch screens where customers can explore the menu, place an order, and make payments using QR codes or cards. Once the payment is done, it will show the time left in the preparation of food.

When the food is ready, the ‘open door’ option will pop up on the screen. The customer only needs to clock the ‘open door’ option and collect the food box from the machine.

The startup has gained traction on social media platforms. A food blogger on Instagram shared that video customer placing order in the food shop. “I got my order within four minutes,” the blogger said.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated close to 42,000 views, and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered several comments from people.