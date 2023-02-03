India’s financial markets are well regulated, says Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India is absolutely well governed, having stable government and a well regulated financial market.

In an interview to a private news channel when asked about the Adani group row, Ms Sitharaman said that one instance is not going to be indicative of how well Indian financial markets have been governed. She said, the investor confidence that existed before in the country will continue even now.

The Finance Minister said that the Union Budget 2023-24 has covered all sections of the society. She expressed hope that in the next few days, the budget’s impact will continue to hold the market size.