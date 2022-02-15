India’s Exports Increase By 36.76% Y-O-Y In January

New Delhi: India’s overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in January 2022 are estimated to be USD 61.41 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 36.76 per cent over the same period last year and a positive growth of 38.90 per cent over January 2020.

Overall imports in January 2022 are estimated to be USD 67.76 Billion, exhibiting a slower rate of growth of 30.54 per cent over the same period last year and a positive growth of 30.19 per cent over January 2020

India’s overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April-January 2021-22 are estimated to be USD 545.71 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 37.68 per cent over the same period last year and a positive growth of 23.29 per cent over April-January 2019-20.

Overall imports in April-January 2021-22 are estimated to be USD 616.91 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 54.35 per cent over the same period last year and a positive growth of 20.15 per cent over April-January 2019-20.