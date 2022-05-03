India’s Exports In April Grow 24.2% To $38.19 Billion

New Delhi: India has achieved monthly value of merchandise export in April 2022 amounting USD 38.19 billion, an increase of 24.22% over USD 30.75 billion in April 2021.

Value of non-petroleum exports in April 2022 was 30.46 USD billion, registering a positive growth of 12.32% over non-petroleum exports of USD 27.12 billion in April 2021.

Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April 2022 was USD 27.16 billion, registering a positive growth of 14.38% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 23.74 billion in April 2021.

Petroleum products (113.21%), Electronic goods (64.04%) and Chemicals (26.71%) led the way in high increase in exports during April, 2022.

India’s merchandise import in April 2022 was USD 58.26 billion, an increase of 26.55% over USD 46.04 billion in April 2021. Value of non-petroleum imports was USD 38.75 billion in April 2022 with a positive growth of 9.87% over non-petroleum imports of USD 35.27 billion in April 2021.

Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was USD 34.43 billion in April 2022 with a positive growth of 29.68% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 26.55 billion in April 2021.

The trade deficit in April 2022 was USD 20.07 billion.