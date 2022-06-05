India’s Efforts To Protect Environment Have Been Multifaceted: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India’s efforts to protect the environment have been multifaceted even though the country’s role in climate change is negligible.

He said this while addressing a programme on Save Soil Movement in New Delhi on the occasion of World Environment Day on Sunday.

Modi said India has achieved ten percent ethanol blending in petrol, five months ahead of its target.

The Prime Minister also said the developed western nations are not only exploiting more and more resources of the earth but also responsible for the largest carbon emissions.

He also said several government schemes including Swachh Bharat Mission, Namami Gange and One Sun, One Grid carry the message of environment conservation. He said, earlier farmers were not aware of soil health and to overcome this problem, a huge campaign was launched to give soil health cards to them. He informed that over 22 crore soil health cards have been given to farmers across the country.

Modi added that in this year’s Union Budget, it was announced that natural farming will be encouraged in villages situated on the banks of river Ganga. He said that the government has also announced natural farming along the Ganga river corridor will be promoted.

The Prime Minister added the government has focused on five key points to save the soil. They are making soil chemical-free, saving soil organic matter, maintaining moisture, removing damage due to less groundwater and stoping continuous soil erosion due to the reduction of forest cover.