India’s effort to tackle climate crisis is remarkable: US envoy

New Delhi: US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Wednesday said that India is a major player on a global stage on climate crisis.

Kerry said decisive action from India in partnership with the rest of the world will determine what this transformation will mean for all generations to come.

The leadership summit brought together senior government officials, business leaders, and experts from India, the US, and South Asia to discuss advancing environmental sustainability efforts and the role of gender equity in fighting the climate crisis.

President of Rockefeller Foundation, Raj Shah, said by scaling up renewable energy India can unleash its power and compete in the global economy.

Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Chief Sustainability, CSR and Communication Officer of ReNew Power, said representation of women in energy sector is most necessary for sharing the responsibility.